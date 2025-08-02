Over 600 kilometers of overhead power lines renovated in Batken

Over 600 kilometers of high-voltage overhead power lines have been repaired in Batken region since the beginning of 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, the following lines were repaired:

35-kilovolt lines — 206,164 kilometers;

110-kilovolt lines — 366,629 kilometers;

220-kilovolt lines — 38.68 kilometers.

The total length of the repaired power lines reached 611,473 kilometers. At the same time, 2,526 obsolete porcelain insulators were replaced, which increased the reliability of the entire system.

The overhaul continues. The total volume of work was 112,629 kilometers:

35-kilovolt lines — 44,929 kilometers;

110 kilovolt lines — 67.7 kilometers.

In order to prevent the consequences of natural disasters, especially floods, and ensure the safety of electrical equipment, measures were taken to strengthen overhead power lines in the following areas:

35 kilovolt line Kara-Bulak — Teshik (to Toguz-Bulak village);

35 kilovolt line Razzakov — Samarkandek (to Ak-Tatyr village);

35 kilovolt line Kadamdzhai — Aidarken-1,2 (to Okhna village).

Gabions were used in these areas. These measures are aimed at ensuring long-term, sustainable and safe operation of power lines.