18:23
USD 87.45
EUR 91.16
RUB 0.89
English

Overhead power lines in Bishkek planned to be replaced with underground cables

It is planned to replace overhead power lines in Bishkek with underground cables. The Ministry of Energy reported.

Minister Taalaibek Ibraev held talks with Orkhan Zeynalov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan. They discussed cooperation in the energy sector, including the supply of cable joints and equipment for the construction of 110 kV and 35 kV underground power lines in the capital.

Due to the growth of Bishkek’s population and expansion of the urban area, existing overhead power lines create potential risks. The project of replacing them with underground cables was discussed, which will increase the reliability of power supply and reduce accidents.

Azerbaijan is interested in supplying the necessary equipment and participating in the project, the Ministry of Energy noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/318311/
views: 151
Print
Related
Control over rational use of energy resources to be tightened: Law signed
Kyrgyzstan interested in project on laying cable line across Caspian Sea
Rosatom expands cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in power industry and medicine
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
Sadyr Japarov calls on French company for joint construction of HPP
Sadyr Japarov meets with Vice President of Total Energies Renewables
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to ban electric heating in winter
World Bank ready to finance major energy projects in Kyrgyzstan
Licenses of seven private energy companies revoked in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan declares emergency situation in energy sector
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan pays 31 million soms to rating agencies in 2024 Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan pays 31 million soms to rating agencies in 2024
29 January, Wednesday
17:55
Spring field work begins in Aravan district Spring field work begins in Aravan district
17:37
Security services detain doctor at Oncology Center in Bishkek for extortion
17:30
Electoral deposit to be reduced for candidates for deputies with disabilities
17:12
Tax Service to launch project to integrate cash registers with consignment notes
17:01
Overhead power lines in Bishkek planned to be replaced with underground cables