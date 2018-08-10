Bishkek to host open-air musical evening

A musical evening in the open air will take place in Bishkek. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The event will take place in Togolok Moldo mini park (near the Ministry of Health) on August 10 at 7.00 pm.

Dance and song ensemble Semetei, variety artists Sultan Karimov, Zhanetta, Zamira Mavlyanova, Tilek Naimanbaev, Syezdbek Iskenaliev and others will perform for the residents and guests of the capital.

Such events have already become a good tradition. The Department of Culture of the Bishkek City Administration together with municipal administrations conduct them after the onset of the summer. In June, such evenings were held in Sverdlovsky and Oktyabrsky districts of Bishkek.