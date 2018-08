Another open-air musical evening will take place tomorrow, on August 17, from 7.00 pm to 9.00 pm in the park named after Julius Fuchik in Bishkek. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Folklore ensemble Door, the brass band of the Bishkek City Administration, the domestic pop stars Kanykei Raymalieva, Farida Omurzakova, Zhyldyz Tutuyeva, Kymbat Samudinova, Aksay Mukambet uulu and others will perform for the residents and guests of the capital.