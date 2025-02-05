12:17
Founder of AYU Holding Sharshenbek Abdykerimov faces another charge

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) initiated a criminal case against the founder of AYU Holding and former deputy of the Parliament Sharshenbek Abdykerimov under the Article «Financing organized criminal groups.» As part of the investigation, his relative, the company’s general director, Tynybek Isaev, was detained. Azattyk reported.

As the media outlet reports, citing the company’s lawyer Akyl Kunakunov, the new criminal case against Sharshenbek Abdykerimov was initiated back in January. As part of this case, on January 31, Tynybek Isaev was arrested and charged with complicity in illegal financing.

«This is a separate case, initiated on January 9. As part of the investigation, Tynybek Isaev was detained last week. On Friday, the court of the Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek ruled to place him in custody for one month,» the media outlet quoted Akyl Kunakunov as saying.

Sharshenbek Abdykerimov left Kyrgyzstan after the events in October 2020 and has since been on an international wanted list.

There is currently no information on the possible confiscation of his property in favor of the state, the lawyer noted.

«The SCNS has not yet commented on the progress of the investigation or the detention of Tynybek Isaev,» the media outlet states.

In September 2023, by a decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital, the request of an investigator from the Ministry of Internal Affairs regarding the owner of AYU Holding, Sharshenbek Abdykerimov, who was accused of illegal alcohol production, was granted. The businessman was arrested in absentia, and a measure of restraint in the form of detention at Bishkek’s pretrial detention center 1 was imposed. His whereabouts remain unknown.

The investigation into former MP and businessman Sharshenbek Abdykerimov has been singled out into a separate proceeding. The case has been sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Sharshenbek Abdykerimov, the owner of AYU, is one of the wealthiest individuals in Kyrgyzstan. He established a holding company that includes more than 50 enterprises.

Last year, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed the trial of one of the criminal cases against the executives of AYU LLC. Company director Tynybek Isaev and his subordinates were found guilty under certain articles of the Criminal Code, although he was acquitted of money laundering charges.

The court acquitted Tynybek Isaev under Article 261 «Creation of an Organized Group or Participation in It,» and Article 222 «Money laundering,» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic due to the absence of corpus delicti.

However, the director of AYU was found guilty under Article 238 «Forgery of excise stamps» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was sentenced to three years in prison but was released due to amnesty.
