President: Attempts to stage coup are futile — people have made their choice

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated that there are no grounds for destabilization or attempts to change power in the country. He made the statement in his address to the citizens.

According to the head of state, certain groups are trying to use social issues to incite discontent and repeat the scenarios of past years.

He noted that among those involved are individuals previously detained for corruption who lost their income after the elimination of shadow schemes.

«Attempts to seize positions and get rich after a coup — let all that remain only in your dreams. We will not give any reason for a coup. The state today is strong, and the people clearly know who should be in power,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He emphasized that citizens’ problems are being addressed step by step, and the authorities will continue implementing reforms and restoring key sectors.

«From now on, we will see only progress and development. Looting and chaos will remain in the past,» the president stated.