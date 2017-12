A local resident Jeenbek Kurbanov was killed in coal mine No. 5 in the rural district Uch-Korgon of Kadamdzhai district. When descending into the mine, the rope broke off, and the man fell from a height of 15 meters . The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency, adding that the body was taken out by a relative.

According to the ministry, he delivered the victim to the hospital, where he died. The man was 24 years old.