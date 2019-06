Algynbai Imarov was appointed the head of Kadamdzhai district of Batken region. The Information Support Department of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a decree appointing Algynbai Imarov the head of the state administration — head of Kadamdzhai district of Batken region of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, Zhanybek Isakov was relieved of his post of head of the state administration on June 7 according to submitted notice of resignation.