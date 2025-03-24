First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed

The first stage of the administrative-territorial reform concerning the structure of aimaks and cities has been completed. The head of the Department of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Iskandarbek Mamatov said at an event with the participation of experts.

According to Iskandarbek Mamatov, as a result of the work at the first stage:

The territorial division of the country has been streamlined;

Local government structures have been optimized;

State programs for subsidizing local community initiatives have been introduced;

New standards for local governments have been developed.

One of the key issues of the meeting was the impact of the reform on the quality of local services. Iskandarbek Mamatov noted that the expected results of the reform are:

Improving the quality of municipal services by optimizing administrative resources;

Increasing the efficiency of spending budget funds;

Simplification of procedures for interaction between citizens and local government bodies.

The expert also drew attention to the challenges faced by local authorities. In particular, the issues of adaptation to new conditions, the need for additional funding and personnel training were touched upon.

According to representatives of the Ministry of Economy, work on the reform continues. In the coming years, it is planned to:

Strengthen work on the digitalization of local government;

Develop new mechanisms for financial support for municipalities;

Introduce tools for assessing the effectiveness of administrative reforms.

Iskandarbek Mamatov emphasized that the final results of the reform can only be assessed in a few years, when all the planned changes have taken place and local authorities have fully adapted to the new conditions.

As it was previously reported, the main goal of the administrative-territorial reform is to unite villages and expand cities. If before the reform there were 452 aiyl okmotu, then after — only 235. Most cities increased their areas by annexing nearby villages. For example, the area of ​​Bishkek has almost tripled.