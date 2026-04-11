Mausoleum for Hero of Kyrgyzstan Iskhak Razzakov built in Sulyukta

A mausoleum for Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic Iskhak Razzakov has been built in Sulyukta. The press service of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Batken region reported.

According to the press service, the event dedicated to the memory of this outstanding figure began with a theatrical performance reflecting the life of the public figure.

The ceremony was opened by the Mayor of Sulyukta, Bolot Abdyzhaparov. A number of leaders, public figures, and relatives of Iskhak Razzakov also spoke at the event, recalling the great man’s invaluable contribution to the bright future of the Kyrgyz people.

Abdirashit Tashbaltaev, Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Batken region, noted in his speech: «Preserving the memory of this great figure, who left an indelible mark on the history of Kyrgyzstan, is our duty. These efforts make a significant contribution to passing on to the younger generation the example of a dignified life and honest work of a political figure.»

The event was attended by member of the Zhogorku Kenesh Ismanali Zhoroev, head of Leilek district Asylbek Zhenishbek, renowned historian Kyias Moldokasymov, and entrepreneur Toktobubu Orgalcha. They noted that participating in and supporting such events aimed at preserving the legacy of a statesman and political figure for future generations is a great honor.

Iskhak Razzakov was born in the village of Koroson in Leilek district of Batken region. He was a far-sighted leader who managed to guide Kyrgyzstan through a difficult period and advance the country in socio-economic, industrial-agricultural, and cultural development. Over the years, he held the positions of Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kirghiz SSR and First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party.