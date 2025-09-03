20:27
New mausoleum to be built in Osh honoring Alimbek Datka and Kurmanjan Datka

The construction of a new mausoleum on the graves of Alimbek Datka and Kurmanjan Datka has begun in Osh city. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Today, Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev visited the graves of Alimbek Datka and Kurmanjan Datka at Sary-Mazar cemetery. He met with representatives of religious communities and descendants of great personalities. A ceremony was held, and the Quran was recited.

City authorities also reviewed the design of the new mausoleum, the construction of which started today. Renovation of the cemetery entrance is also planned.

Funding for the project was provided personally by State Committee for National Security Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev and Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev.
