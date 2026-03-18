Cold water supply to be suspended in central part of Bishkek on March 19

The supply of drinking water will be suspended in one of the central districts of the capital on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare facilities, as well as other social, and industrial facilities will be left without water.

The outage area:

Railway line — Frunze Street — Alamedin River — Panfilov Street;

Railway line — Matrosov Street — Gorky Street — Gvardeisky Lane — Bektenov Street — Skryabin Street — Mavlyanov Street — 7 April Street.

The outage is due to repair and maintenance work at Kok-Dzhar water intake facility.

The municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.