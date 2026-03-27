Nizhny Novgorod Oblast to ship 198 tons of peat soil to Kyrgyzstan

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast of Russia will ship 198 tons of peat soil to Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

According to the service, inspectors have issued export certificates for peat soil with a total weight of over 2,100 tons. The shipment is destined for several countries, including Kyrgyzstan.

Peat soil is a peat-based soil mixture. It is used in agriculture and landscaping to improve soil structure.

The shipments are destined for Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

The examination found no signs of quarantine pests. Based on the data received, the agency issued positive phytosanitary certificates for each shipment.