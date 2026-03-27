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Marlen Mamataliev meets with Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev held talks in Moscow with Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.

Russia and Kyrgyzstan are committed to strengthening their strategic and allied partnership, Valentina Matviyenko stated.

«We are very pleased with the development of our parliamentary cooperation, both bilaterally and within interparliamentary international organizations. This demonstrates our mutual desire to strengthen our strategic and allied partnership,» she said.

According to Valentina Matviyenko, Marlen Mamataliev’s visit to Russia will provide a strong impetus for updating the formats of interparliamentary cooperation, making it more substantive and concrete.

She added that to promote economic cooperation and create favorable conditions for business, it is necessary to continue harmonizing the legislation of the two countries. The Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, in turn, noted that trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two countries is becoming especially important.

«We intend to further develop cooperation with Russian businesses and strengthen collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, and other business associations,» he emphasized.
link: https://24.kg/english/367690/
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