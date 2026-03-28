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Product certification rules proposed to be changed in Kyrgyzstan

A draft resolution by Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan introducing new rules for product conformity assessment in the form of declarations has been submitted for public discussion.

The initiative is driven by the risk of Kyrgyz certificates and declarations not being recognized in external markets, particularly in countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. The move follows legislative changes in Russia, where oversight of product compliance documentation has been tightened.

The draft proposes expanding the powers of accredited certification bodies included in the unified EAEU register.

These bodies would be authorized to register declarations of conformity across a broad range of technical regulations, covering products from food and fuel to cosmetics and light industry goods.

Under the proposal, such bodies would be required to submit monthly reports on issued declarations to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and undergo additional accreditation by April 1, 2027.

Compliance monitoring would be strengthened by relevant authorities, including sanitary and environmental oversight agencies. Violations would be subject to penalties under the Code of Offenses.

The current procedure governing the authorization of bodies to register declarations is proposed to be abolished and replaced with a new regulatory framework.

According to the drafters, the changes aim to protect domestic producers, reduce export restriction risks, and create more predictable conditions for businesses.

The draft resolution has been published on the public portal for discussion.
link: https://24.kg/english/367885/
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