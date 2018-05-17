17:02
Kyrgyzstan needs certification of products to trade with EU

«Kyrgyzstan would like to expand trade and economic relations with the European Union. The issue of certification of agricultural products that could be delivered to European markets arises,» Deputy of the European Parliament Michele Rivasi told reporters after the talks with Kubatbek Boronov, the Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Kyrgyzstan needs appropriate laboratories for certification of products. I’m going to ask to include in the program of the trust fund of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) funds that can be used to equip laboratories to measure the level of pesticide content and radioactivity in agricultural products,» Michele Rivasi promised.

Since January 2016, Kyrgyzstan has been using GSP + status (the Generalized System of Preferences) in the European Union. The republic was granted customs privileges for 6,200 commodity items (66 percent of the total commodity nomenclature). However, Kyrgyzstan can not supply goods until it confirms the quality and safety of its products.
