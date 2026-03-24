Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures

A working meeting between representatives of the Crisis Response Center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan and the National Defense Management Center of Russia was held in Bishkek.

The event was opened by Colonel Mirbek Dzhuzumaliev, head of the Crisis Response Center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Russian delegation was led by Colonel Konstantin Lebedev, head of the Directorate for Routine Troop Activities of the National Defense Management Center of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of information exchange and cooperation in managing the routine activities of troops.

It is noted that such contacts are aimed at improving coordination and operational interaction between the military structures of the two countries.