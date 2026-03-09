11:05
IBC calls for reliable protection of property rights in Kyrgyzstan

The International Business Council (IBC) calls for reliable protection of property rights in Kyrgyzstan, as the practice of criminal prosecution of entrepreneurs remains a factor in investment uncertainty in the country. These findings are contained in an IBC analytical report.

According to the National Statistical Committee, the gross domestic product (GDP) for January—December 2025 amounted to 1,976.4 trillion soms, an increase of 11.1 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

According to the IBC, international financial organizations note that sustainable economic growth largely depends on the quality of the institutional environment. This includes the level of property rights protection, regulatory predictability, and the stability of law enforcement.

Despite the positive investment trend, this volume remains moderate compared to other Central Asian countries. In the Kyrgyz Republic, the share of foreign direct investment (FDI) is approximately 4–5 percent of GDP. Experts believe this figure retains potential for improving the investment climate.

An analysis of law enforcement practices shows that criminal prosecutions of entrepreneurs can increase the feeling of legal uncertainty and influence investment decisions. Given the lack of predictability in law enforcement, this can exacerbate tensions in relations between business and the state, the International Business Council believes.

It emphasizes the need to ensure reliable protection of property rights and predictable regulation, as these factors directly influence investment decisions and long-term business planning.
