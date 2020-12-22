15:49
International Business Council: It is necessary to increase purchasing power

«It is important to increase purchasing power, not to collect money and grant it in the form of concessional loans, but to pump it into the economy in the form of tax breaks,» Executive Director of the International Business Council, Askar Sydykov, said today at a press conference.

According to him, the IBC in its proposals on anti-crisis measures asked for tax exemption for the most affected sectors of the economy. But it has never happened.

«The main mechanism of anti-crisis measures was mainly reduced to concessional financing, but this is not enough. There was a large amount, but it was granted only in July, and this is not enough,» Askar Sydykov said.
