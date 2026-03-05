State Secretary Arslan Koichiev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Ak Kalpak Day

State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic Arslan Koichiev congratulated the country’s residents on Ak Kalpak Day and National Dress Day, celebrated on March 5.

He emphasized that the ak kalpak is not just an element of traditional dress, but a symbol of the history, spiritual values, and national unity of the Kyrgyz people.

The ak kalpak is the historical memory of our people, a sacred symbol left to us as a legacy by our ancestors. It embodies honor, purity, nobility, and greatness. Arslan Koichiev

The Secretary of State noted that national dress reflects the culture and worldview of the people. According to him, the patterns and details of the Kyrgyz dress contain a profound philosophical meaning, reflecting the aesthetics of nomadic civilization and the harmony between man and nature.

Arslan Koichiev emphasized the importance of preserving national identity in the context of globalization, adding that the transfer of traditions and cultural heritage to the younger generation is a shared responsibility of the family, society, and the state.

«A generation with a strong national identity, aware of their history and proud of their culture, is a reliable guarantee of a strong and prosperous future for our state,» he noted.

The Secretary of State wished the people of Kyrgyzstan peace, unity, and harmony, emphasizing that the ak kalpak symbolizes the grandeur of Ala-Too and the purity of the people’s soul.