Adylbek Kasymaliev visits High Technology Park

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the High Technology Park. He got acquainted with the upgraded infrastructure and assessed the results of the repair work carried out in the IT center.

Special attention was paid to demonstrating the achievements of residents, including the «smart» speaker AkylAI, which speaks the state language.

The director of the park Azis Abakirov presented a report on the organization’s activities for 2024, focusing on key indicators, including the development of human capital and attracting investment in the IT sector.

Adylbek Kasymaliev confirmed the strategic importance of the High-Tech Park for the development of the digital economy of Kyrgyzstan and noted the need to further strengthen the interaction between the state and the IT community.

The prospects for further development were discussed in detail, including issues of attracting investment, stimulating IT education and expanding international cooperation. The Cabinet of Ministers intends to provide comprehensive support in the implementation of these initiatives.
