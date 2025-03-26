18:45
Revenue of High Technology Park residents reaches 11.4 billion soms

The High Technology Park summed up the results of its work for 2024, noting a significant increase in key indicators. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the park, where he got acquainted with the achievements and development prospects of the country’s IT sector. The press service of the High Technology Park reported.

Director of the High-Tech Park Azis Abakirov presented a report to the head of the Cabinet, emphasizing the contribution of the park’s residents to the digital economy of Kyrgyzstan. Representatives of IT companies and startups also took part in the event.

According to the data presented, the revenue of the High Technology Park residents in 2024 reached 11.4 billion soms, with 94 percent of this amount coming from exports. In 2023, the park’s revenue amounted to 7.8 billion soms.

IT services exports reached 10,670 billion soms in 2024, which is 93.6 percent of total revenue.

The High-Tech Park key indicators for 2024:

  • Number of residents: 477 companies (in 2023 — 383 companies);
  • Revenue: 11.4 billion soms (in 2023 — 7.8 billion soms);
  • Jobs: 2,859 (in 2023 — 2,417).

Payments to the state budget for 2024:

Total payments: 304.7 million soms, including:

  • Social contributions: 105.5 million soms;
  • Income tax: 199.2 million soms;
  • Payroll fund: 3.8 billion soms.

The number of park residents increased by 24.5 percent, and revenue increased by 46 percent compared to 2023. The number of jobs also showed an increase of 18 percent.
