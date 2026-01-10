19:08
All cafés and restaurants in Osh required to provide parking for guests

Owners of all cafés and restaurants in the city of Osh have been required to provide parking facilities for their guests, the City Hall reported.

According to the statement, owners of cafés, restaurants, and commercial facilities are required to ensure the availability of their own parking areas for visitors.

The municipality explained the decision by the current traffic situation. Despite the widening and renovation of streets and roads, chaotic parking along roadways leads to traffic congestion and reduces road capacity.

The City Hall noted that, despite explanatory work with business owners, many continue to ignore the established standards.

As an example, the popular Atabek café was cited, whose management received another warning. The establishment is designed to accommodate 200 guests but has parking space for only 25 vehicles. According to calculations, with such capacity the facility should have at least 120 parking spaces.

If cafés and restaurants fail to comply with the requirement, city authorities will take appropriate response measures.
