Kyrgyzstan introduces fine of up to 5,000 soms for parking fee evasion

Amendments have been made to the Code of Offenses in Kyrgyzstan, introducing penalties for evading payment for parking at municipal paid parking lots.

The law, signed by the President, will take effect 10 days after its official publication.

Under the new regulations, evading payment of the required fee at a municipal paid parking lot equipped with an automated payment and time-tracking system will result in the following fines:

  • 1,000 soms (10 calculated rates) for individuals
  • 5,000 soms (50 calculated rates) for legal entities.
