18:26
USD 87.45
EUR 103.20
RUB 1.14
English

Vice Speaker of Parliament Karim Khanjeza steps down

Vice Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Karim Khanjeza has resigned from his post. He announced his decision during a parliamentary session on February 19.

He stated that the decision was made due to personal circumstances.

The parliamentary group Mekenchil has nominated MP Bolot Ibragimov to fill the vacancy. The speaker asked the relevant committee to provide its decision on the matter so that deputies can proceed with a vote.

Earlier, MP Erulan Kokulov said that some of his colleagues were undeservedly holding positions as committee chairpersons and vice speakers. Although he did not name anyone specifically, he urged lawmakers to reconsider their decisions.
link: https://24.kg/english/362785/
views: 108
Print
Related
Another Deputy Mayor of Osh city resigns
Ex-Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu announces resignation as MP
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan resigns
Head of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Department resigns
Dastan Dyushekeev relieved of his post as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
Kudaibergen Bazarbaev steps down as head of State Civil Service Agency
Nephew of presidential adviser resigns as mayor of Batken city
Lluis Bernat Molina steps down as head coach of Kyrgyzstan's futsal team
Gulsharkan Kultaeva hands resignation from post of CEC member
Director and Editor-in-Chief of Kyrgyzfilm Film Studio resign
Popular
Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports
Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism
Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman
19 February, Thursday
18:17
All bus routes to be changed in Bishkek as part of major transport reform All bus routes to be changed in Bishkek as part of majo...
18:00
Bolot Ibragimov elected Vice Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
17:49
Elvira Surabaldieva elected Chair of Parliamentary Committee
17:38
Vice Speaker of Parliament Karim Khanjeza steps down
17:33
Mass brawl at Bishkek school: Injured hospitalized, criminal case opened