Vice Speaker of Parliament Karim Khanjeza steps down

Vice Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Karim Khanjeza has resigned from his post. He announced his decision during a parliamentary session on February 19.

He stated that the decision was made due to personal circumstances.

The parliamentary group Mekenchil has nominated MP Bolot Ibragimov to fill the vacancy. The speaker asked the relevant committee to provide its decision on the matter so that deputies can proceed with a vote.

Earlier, MP Erulan Kokulov said that some of his colleagues were undeservedly holding positions as committee chairpersons and vice speakers. Although he did not name anyone specifically, he urged lawmakers to reconsider their decisions.