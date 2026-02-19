Ex-Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu announces resignation as MP

Former Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu has announced his early resignation as a member of Parliament. He published the statement on Facebook.

In his address, the ex-speaker congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the beginning of the fasting month and wished the country peace, unity, and prosperity. He also commented on reports circulating in recent days alleging his involvement in political intrigues and the so-called «appeal of 75.»

«During the holy month of Ramadan and before God, I openly declare: I had no involvement whatsoever in intrigues or in collecting signatures for the appeal of seventy-five aksakals,» he stated.

According to Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, the letter that sparked public discussion was published in the media while he was on a visit to Turkey, and he learned about it only afterward.

The former speaker said he had recently been experiencing health problems and undergoing treatment. In this regard, he decided to step away from politics, focus on restoring his health and personal matters, and give up his parliamentary mandate ahead of schedule.

He thanked his voters for their trust and apologized for leaving parliament prematurely. Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu emphasized that during his tenure as Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, significant laws for the country were initiated and adopted, and all decisions were made in the interests of the state and the people.

In conclusion, he called on Kyrgyzstanis to maintain unity and political stability, expressing confidence that time would ultimately give a final assessment of all events.

Earlier, a number of public figures and officials issued a so-called appeal addressed to President Sadyr Japarov and Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, urging the immediate initiation of new presidential elections. The document was signed by 75 individuals, five of whom were later detained by law enforcement agencies.

Following these events, the head of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kamchybek Tashiev, was removed from office. Commenting on his decision, the president said it was related to the actions of the authors of the «appeal of 75 people.» Reports also emerged about the possible resignation of Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, though Parliament initially denied the information.

However, two days after the dismissal of the SCNS head, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu announced his voluntary resignation from the post of Speaker.