15:28
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan to have only one day off during spring break

Instead of the usual 10 days, schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan will have only one day off during the spring break.

According to the basic curriculum for general education institutions in the Kyrgyz Republic, school students will rest only on Friday, March 6. After the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, they will return to classes on March 9.

It is worth noting that due to the adoption of the new Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, extended public holidays in January and May have been established across the country. Taking these changes into account, the duration of spring and autumn school breaks has been reduced. Nevertheless, officials report that students will still have the full 30 days of rest during the academic year.
link: https://24.kg/english/362163/
views: 146
Print
Related
Start date of autumn school break in Kyrgyzstan announced
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 17
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan announces date of winter school break
Autumn school break to begin on November 4 in Kyrgyzstan
Winter school break to begin in Kyrgyzstan on January 1
Cold snap: Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan extends school break
Winter school break to begin on December 30 in Kyrgyzstan
Autumn school break to start in Kyrgyzstan on October 31
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 21
Education Ministry announces date of winter school break in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights
Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
16 February, Monday
15:20
Cabinet reshuffle: Two Acting Ministers appointed Cabinet reshuffle: Two Acting Ministers appointed
15:13
Cabinet changes: Three ministers dismissed in Kyrgyzstan
15:10
Rockfall on Bishkek–Osh road leaves one dead
15:02
Akylman project to become forge of new elite in Kyrgyzstan
14:57
President promises to prevent north-south split and continue reforms