Schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan to have only one day off during spring break

Instead of the usual 10 days, schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan will have only one day off during the spring break.

According to the basic curriculum for general education institutions in the Kyrgyz Republic, school students will rest only on Friday, March 6. After the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, they will return to classes on March 9.

It is worth noting that due to the adoption of the new Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, extended public holidays in January and May have been established across the country. Taking these changes into account, the duration of spring and autumn school breaks has been reduced. Nevertheless, officials report that students will still have the full 30 days of rest during the academic year.