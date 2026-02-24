21:48
Kyrgyzstan to extend spring break, school year to end later

Spring school break will be extended by four days in Kyrgyzstan, but the school year will finish later than originally scheduled. Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva announced the decision on social media.

According to her, the ministry took into account requests from parents.

«Many complained that the spring break was too short. We considered parents’ appeals and extended the school break by four days. Schoolchildren will have a rest from March 2 to March 7. However, to catch up with the curriculum, we will end the year on May 29, not May 25. The last school bell will ring on May 29,» she posted.
