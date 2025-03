The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan announced that the third quarter of the 2024-2025 school year will end on March 14, and spring break will last from March 17 to March 23. The fourth quarter will begin on March 24.

The ministry clarified that the dates of the school breaks were determined in accordance with the plan for the 2024-2025 school year.

Traditionally, the third quarter ends before Nooruz holiday, and the fourth quarter begins on April 1.