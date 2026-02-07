Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license

A draft law proposing amendments to legislation regulating public health protection and the licensing and permitting system has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan. The document introduces new rules for the use of hookahs.

The proposed amendments to the Law «On Protecting Citizens’ Health from the Consequences of Tobacco and Nicotine Consumption» provide a direct ban on the use of water pipes (hookahs), shisha and nargile in all public places. Their use would be permitted only in specially equipped premises operated by business entities that hold the appropriate license, have ventilation systems, and provide access exclusively to persons over 18.

At the same time, amendments are proposed to the Law «On the Licensing and Permitting System,» under which activities involving the provision of hookah-related services would officially become subject to licensing. This would mean that any establishment wishing to operate as a hookah lounge would be required to obtain a separate license.