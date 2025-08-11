Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece

In recent years, Nookat district has paid special attention to the export of tobacco and has significantly increased its volumes. As a result, the export of tobacco products from Kyrgyzstan to Vietnam, Greece, Russia and Kazakhstan has shown steady growth. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the results of the activities of enterprises in Nookat district, Constant Leaf Tobacco CJSC exported to Vietnam: in 2023 — 29.3 tons of natural tobacco, in 2024 — 60 tons.

BAEK LLC exported fermented tobacco to Greece: last year — 154 tons, in 2025 — 170 tons.

In addition, significant volumes of tobacco waste exports were recorded: in 2024 — 8 tons to Kazakhstan and 561 tons to Russia, in 2025 — 378.4 tons to the Russian Federation and 97 tons to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

These figures indicate the growing export potential of the Kyrgyz Republic’s tobacco industry enterprises. Established sustainable exports to European and Asian countries make a significant contribution to the development of entrepreneurship and agriculture in the region.