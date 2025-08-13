Traffic violators in Kyrgyzstan to have two months to retake road rules exam

Traffic violators in Kyrgyzstan will be given two months to retake the road rules exam. Adilet Seytaliev, head of the Driver Registration Department at the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers, announced during a press conference.

Seytaliev explained that traffic police officers will conduct an on-the-spot express test for drivers who commit violations. If the driver fails this quick test, they will be referred to the state agency to take the full traffic rules exam. Drivers will be given two months with an unlimited number of attempts to pass the exam.

If the driver fails to pass the exam within the allotted time, their right to drive will be revoked. This information will be reflected in Tunduk mobile application.

Recall, on the instructions of President Sadyr Japarov, a procedure for checking the knowledge of traffic rules of drivers who violate them will be introduced from September 1, 2025 right at the place of the stop. As the press secretary of the head of state, Askat Alagozov, noted, if the violator does not know the rules, his or her driver’s license will be temporarily confiscated and sent to the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers (the license will not be revoked).