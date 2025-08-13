13:35
USD 87.35
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.10
English

Traffic violators in Kyrgyzstan to have two months to retake road rules exam

Traffic violators in Kyrgyzstan will be given two months to retake the road rules exam. Adilet Seytaliev, head of the Driver Registration Department at the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers, announced during a press conference.

Seytaliev explained that traffic police officers will conduct an on-the-spot express test for drivers who commit violations. If the driver fails this quick test, they will be referred to the state agency to take the full traffic rules exam. Drivers will be given two months with an unlimited number of attempts to pass the exam.

If the driver fails to pass the exam within the allotted time, their right to drive will be revoked. This information will be reflected in Tunduk mobile application.

Recall, on the instructions of President Sadyr Japarov, a procedure for checking the knowledge of traffic rules of drivers who violate them will be introduced from September 1, 2025 right at the place of the stop. As the press secretary of the head of state, Askat Alagozov, noted, if the violator does not know the rules, his or her driver’s license will be temporarily confiscated and sent to the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers (the license will not be revoked).
link: https://24.kg/english/339444/
views: 124
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Bishkek-Tokmak road: Drones detect traffic rules violators
Drones used to monitor traffic conditions in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Smart traffic lights and boards to be installed on Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek
Imams of Kyrgyzstan to be tested on knowledge of traffic rules
On-the-spot traffic rules testing introduced for violating drivers in Kyrgyzstan
Public transport drivers fined over 4 million soms
Bishkek City Hall hires psychologist for bus drivers
MP proposes to open school for public transport drivers
Almost 800,000 drivers violate traffic rules in 2023
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman
13 August, Wednesday
13:26
Russian climber dies after conquering Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan Russian climber dies after conquering Pobeda Peak in K...
13:17
Investments from Russia into Kyrgyzstan reach $279.3 million in 2024
13:10
Kyrgyzstan increases rice exports to USA
12:46
State Tax Service launches pilot project to introduce fiscal software
12:38
Traffic violators in Kyrgyzstan to have two months to retake road rules exam