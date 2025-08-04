Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process

It is planned to significantly streamline the process of replacing national driver’s licenses as part of the Government Accelerators program in Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, announced during a recent meeting.

«We aim to address the issue that affects every driver — the excessive bureaucracy in replacing a driver’s license. Almost every citizen faces this challenge, and it impacts everyday life,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

He emphasized that the current system forces citizens to visit multiple government offices and endure long queues.

«Applicants spend up to an hour and a half just to submit a paper application, then return on another day to receive the license. The entire process, including production time, takes at least four business days — an unacceptable delay in the 21st century. Moreover, the need to collect five different paper documents and go through several desks within one building wastes time and creates unnecessary inconvenience,» the Cabinet Chairman noted.

He shared statistics highlighting the scale of the problem.

«A total of 124,520 national-format driver’s licenses were issued in 2024, 54,481 of which were replacements. In just the first half of 2025, 85,816 licenses were issued, 47,253 of them through replacement. These figures clearly show high demand and the urgent need for simplification,» he added.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, the root of the problem lies in fragmented public services, the lack of online application and payment options, and the continued reliance on paper-based processes.

«We must make the entire process fully online. Applications, document uploads, payments, and receipt of the new license should all be done through Tunduk mobile app,» he stressed.

«Implementing these measures will allow citizens to complete the entire replacement process in just 5 — 10 minutes from home. This reform will save citizens valuable time, increase the efficiency of government services, and build greater public trust,» Cabinet Chairman concluded, noting that the reforms must be fully implemented within 100 days.