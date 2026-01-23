11:01
UWW publishes video about Kyrgyzstani Akzhol Makhmudov

A video about Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov, known to fans by the nickname Shark, has been published on the official social media accounts of United World Wrestling (UWW).

The post was published in TuesdayThrows section and is accompanied by a caption: " If the person you’re wrestling nickname is the Shark, ask coach to sit this one out. Let him know you don’t want to be on the Five Minutes of Makhmudov highlight."

Akzhol Makhmudov is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the history of Kyrgyzstan. He competes in the 77-kilogram weight class in Greco-Roman wrestling. Makhmudov is a two-time world champion (2022, 2023), a silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, and a bronze medalist at the Paris Olympics.

He is also a multiple Asian champion and winner of international tournaments, and consistently ranks among the world leaders in his weight class.
