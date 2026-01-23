UWW publishes video about Kyrgyzstani Akzhol Makhmudov

A video about Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov, known to fans by the nickname Shark, has been published on the official social media accounts of United World Wrestling (UWW).

The post was published in TuesdayThrows section and is accompanied by a caption: " If the person you’re wrestling nickname is the Shark, ask coach to sit this one out. Let him know you don’t want to be on the Five Minutes of Makhmudov highlight."