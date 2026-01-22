17:58
Geology should become driver of development — Cabinet Chairman visits institute

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the M. Adyshev Institute of Geology of the National Academy of Sciences.

During the visit, scientists briefed him on the institute’s main research areas, ongoing projects, and its contribution to studying the country’s mineral and raw material potential.

The head of the Cabinet toured the library, museum exhibits—including dinosaur remains discovered in Kyrgyzstan—as well as workspaces and laboratories.

The institute conducts fundamental and applied research in regional geology, mineral resources, physical geography, geoecology, and engineering geology.

Adylbek Kasymaliev highlighted the importance of geological research for the republic’s sustainable socio-economic development and emphasized the need to support both fundamental and applied science. He called on ministries to strengthen cooperation with specialized scientific institutions to introduce modern developments and technologies.

Issues related to the training of scientific personnel, material and technical resources, and the institute’s future development were also discussed.

Following the visit, instructions were given to relevant government bodies.
