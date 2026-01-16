Kyrgyz women's freestyle wrestling team to participate in tournament in Russia

The women’s freestyle wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan will participate in the Ivan Yarygin Cup in Russia. The press service of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports reported.

The 37th tournament will be held in Krasnoyarsk from January 29 to February 1. Twenty sets of medals will be awarded to men and women.

«As of today, wrestlers from 16 countries have confirmed their applications for participation in the tournament,» the organizers reported.

The final composition of the Kyrgyz women’s team will be announced later.

In 2024, Kalmira Bilimbek kyzy, Zharkynai Nurlan kyzy, and Nurzat Nurtayeva won bronze medals at the Ivan Yarygin Cup in freestyle wrestling. And in 2017, Aisuluu Tynybekova won a gold medal.

The Ivan Yarygin Cup is an international freestyle wrestling competition for men and women. The tournament is named after the Soviet wrestler, two-time Olympic champion, who also won the World and European Championships.