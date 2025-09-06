18:49
Suspect in major fraud extradited from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan

A suspect in major fraud has been extradited from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

At the request of the main supervisory authority, a suspect in a series of frauds in Almaty region was extradited from the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigation established that in 2019-2022, he and his accomplices defrauded 11 entrepreneurs under the guise of selling retail boutiques at one of the largest food markets in the region. The amount of damage reached 126 million tenge.

The suspect fled and was put on the international wanted list. In August 2025, he was detained in Bishkek. In accordance with the established procedure, he was transferred to Kazakhstan for further investigation and prosecution. He faces a sentence from 5 to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.
