Justice Minister’s powers as Deputy Chairman of Cabinet extended

The powers of Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Justice Ayaz Baetov as Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers have been extended. The corresponding decree was signed by the President.

According to the document, state bodies are instructed to continue developing and implementing measures aimed at improving efficiency and reducing bureaucracy in the public administration system, enhancing the quality of services provided to the population, and optimizing administrative processes.

Minister of Justice Ayaz Baetov has been tasked with coordinating and ensuring cooperation among government bodies in implementing measures to improve efficiency and debureaucratize public administration. His status as Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers has been extended until July 1, 2026.

In March 2025, the Justice Minister was appointed Director of the National Institute for Strategic Initiatives (NISI), while simultaneously being granted the status of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers until October 1 this year.

NISI was vested with powers to coordinate public administration reforms and ensure the rapid implementation of changes. Under the aforementioned decree, Ayaz Baetov has been relieved of his duties as director of the institute.