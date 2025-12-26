Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1

The state-owned enterprise NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, under the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic, will increase tariffs for rail freight transportation by 9 percent starting February 1, 2026.

The decision was made in accordance with the ministry order dated December 5, 2025, the enterprise reported.

According to the document, from January 1 to December 31, 2026, Kyrgyz railways will apply the tariff policy of CIS railways for international freight transportation for the 2026 freight year.

At the same time, the tariff guide for rail freight transportation in export, import, transit, and domestic traffic, approved by the Ministry of Transport order on December 17, 2024, has been extended through January 31, 2026.

The new tariffs will come into force on February 1, 2026.