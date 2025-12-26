Kyrgyzstan to produce system units for personal computers

Kyrgyzstan will begin producing system units for personal computers. Trade Representative of Russia to Kyrgyzstan Ainur Samanov told journalists.

According to him, Russian investments are focused on strategic sectors, with energy remaining one of the key areas. He recalled that several projects are being implemented, including the construction of the 100-megawatt Kulanak hydropower plant in Naryn region, a 100-megawatt wind farm in Issyk-Kul region, and a 300-megawatt solar power plant in the village of Toru-Aigyr.

Earlier, it was reported that a joint cooperation project had received preferential financing approved by the Eurasian Economic Commission.

«This is the first Kyrgyz project approved by the Commission. It involves the production of system units for personal computers. Russia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan are participating in the project,» Ainur Samanov said.

The project is being implemented by the Russian company Beshtau Electronics in cooperation with Belarus-based Nero Electronics LLC and Kyrgyzstan’s Kyrgyzelektronika LLC. It is aimed at the production of system units for personal computers.