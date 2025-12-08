20:25
EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission has approved a cooperation project for the production of personal computer system units. Implemented with the participation of a company from Kyrgyzstan, the project will receive a subsidy from the EAEU budget, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the project applicant is Sberbank PJSC (Russia). It will be carried out by the Russian company Beshtau Electronics LLC in cooperation with enterprises from Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.

Kyrgyzstan will be represented by Kyrgyzeleсtroniсa LLC, which will supply metal cases for the system units. The company’s expected revenue from the project is 416.5 million rubles (165.6 million soms at the current National Bank exchange rate), assuming the supply of 175,000 cases by 2030.

The subsidy allocated from the EAEU budget amounts to 222.2 million rubles. This financial support will significantly reduce the loan interest rate from 23 percent to 6.5 percent annually, in line with the Bank of Russia’s key rate.

The project timeline includes:

  • Preparatory stage: Q1 2026 to Q1 2027
  • Full production capacity: Q2 2028

The financial support mechanism, which subsidizes interest rates on loans and borrowings, has been in effect since 2023. It was created to stimulate industrial cooperation and allows enterprises in EAEU member states to significantly reduce the cost of financing.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic encourages businesses to take a more active part in using the subsidy mechanism’s opportunities.
link: https://24.kg/english/353848/
views: 100
