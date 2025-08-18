Trailer of game developed in Kyrgyzstan gains 90,000 views on gaming channel

Trailer of the new game Steel Ark, developed by Kyrgyz studio 4tale Production in Kyrgyzstan, was featured on leading global platform IGN and garnered over 90,000 views in just two days. Elena Nechaeva, Head of Communications at the Kyrgyz High Technology Park, reported.

Steel Ark is a first-person post-apocalyptic survival game in which players must keep their base — a moving train — operational in order to survive in the wastelands. The project was created by the 4tale Production team, which brings together programmers, game designers, artists, and composers from Kyrgyzstan to develop original projects for the global market.

The worldwide premiere on IGN — one of the largest international media outlets covering video games and digital culture — was recognized as an important milestone for the Kyrgyz team, underscoring the quality of their work. IGN’s audience numbers in the millions, and the game’s debut there opens new opportunities for both the studio and the country’s gaming industry as a whole.

In August 2025, the High Technology Park, 4tale Production, and other resident companies will represent Kyrgyzstan for the first time at Gamescom, Europe’s largest video game exhibition, in Cologne, Germany.