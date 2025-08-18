20:48
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.09
English

Trailer of game developed in Kyrgyzstan gains 90,000 views on gaming channel

Trailer of the new game Steel Ark, developed by Kyrgyz studio 4tale Production in Kyrgyzstan, was featured on leading global platform IGN and garnered over 90,000 views in just two days. Elena Nechaeva, Head of Communications at the Kyrgyz High Technology Park, reported.

Steel Ark is a first-person post-apocalyptic survival game in which players must keep their base — a moving train — operational in order to survive in the wastelands. The project was created by the 4tale Production team, which brings together programmers, game designers, artists, and composers from Kyrgyzstan to develop original projects for the global market.

The worldwide premiere on IGN — one of the largest international media outlets covering video games and digital culture — was recognized as an important milestone for the Kyrgyz team, underscoring the quality of their work. IGN’s audience numbers in the millions, and the game’s debut there opens new opportunities for both the studio and the country’s gaming industry as a whole.

In August 2025, the High Technology Park, 4tale Production, and other resident companies will represent Kyrgyzstan for the first time at Gamescom, Europe’s largest video game exhibition, in Cologne, Germany.
link: https://24.kg/english/340079/
views: 129
Print
Related
Kaspersky Lab to help train IT specialists in Kyrgyzstan
В Кыргызстане впервые создана государственная облачная платформа G-Cloud
Зарплаты IT-специалистов в Кыргызстане: исследование Парка высоких технологий
Digital nomadism: Kyrgyz tribal world launched in Minecraft
IT в Кыргызстане живы — и у них большие планы: интервью с Азисом Абакировым
KIT FORUM 2025: This year’s main theme is introduction of AI
Кыргызстан собрал рекордную сумму с IT-гигантов
Sadyr Japarov opens Technopark IT Hub in Bishkek
Thanks to student from Kyrgyzstan Minecraft is now available in Kyrgyz!
Youth from Kyrgyzstan to participate in IT Olympiad in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
Popular
Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area
Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan
World Bank: Kyrgyzstan to become high-income country in 70 years World Bank: Kyrgyzstan to become high-income country in 70 years
Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights
18 August, Monday
20:23
Zholoman Sharshenbekov to miss World Wrestling Championships due to injury Zholoman Sharshenbekov to miss World Wrestling Champion...
20:18
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
20:12
April TV channel announces its closure
20:03
Kyrgyzstan’s team takes 2nd place at Asian ITF Taekwondo Championship
19:55
Modern school for 275 students under construction in On-Eki-Moinok