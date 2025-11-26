11:07
Natural Resources Ministry officials inspect wastewater treatment facilities

Wastewater treatment facilities in Bishkek were inspected. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Their condition was deemed satisfactory, but they require modernization.

An interdepartmental working group was formed to develop comprehensive measures for the construction, reconstruction, and modernization of outdated wastewater treatment facilities. It will conduct an inventory and initial assessment of the efficiency of the existing treatment systems.

The group visited the wastewater treatment facilities of Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise. The technological process there includes mechanical and biological treatment, chlorine disinfection, and subsequent discharge into Chu River. The facility has its own non-accredited laboratory for bacteriological and chemical analysis. The current condition is assessed as satisfactory, but the facilities require complete modernization. Employees of the Department of Environmental Monitoring collected wastewater samples before and after treatment to determine the efficiency of the system.

In 2024, the Bishkek City Hall and the Vietnamese joint venture SFC-JV signed a public-private partnership agreement for Reconstruction and Modernization of Wastewater Treatment Facilities project. The project involves the implementation of modern treatment technologies, including ultraviolet disinfection and an odor neutralization system. Completion is scheduled for December 2026.
