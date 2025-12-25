Kamchybek Tashiev: No leniency for murder of woman — punishment is inevitable

Head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev has made a strong statement regarding the murder of a woman, a mother of three children, that has shocked the country.

According to him, what happened cannot be justified by a «family conflict,» emotions, or a state of alcohol intoxication.

«This is not a domestic quarrel — it is murder, especially when the victim is a woman and a mother,» Kamchybek Tashiev emphasized.

He stated that the state is obliged to strictly protect women and children, and anyone who raises a hand or a weapon against a woman must understand that responsibility will be severe and inevitable. The law, the head of the security services noted, provides no leniency in such cases.

He added that an investigation into the crime is underway and that the perpetrator will be punished to the full extent of the law. «This is a principled position — not for reporting purposes, but for the sake of justice and the safety of citizens,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He also expressed sincere condolences to the children and relatives of the deceased, stressing that the state stands on the side of the victim, not violence.