Kyrgyzstan exports alfalfa seeds to Russia and pumpkin seeds to Japan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported on the activities of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry for 2025.

For the first time in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan, the country has exported seeds abroad. A total of 40 tons of alfalfa seeds were shipped to the Russian Federation, while 1.6 tons of pumpkin seeds were exported to Japan. Previously, Kyrgyzstan only imported seeds.

This year, tomato yields in Jaiyl district of Chui region reached 120 tons per hectare — a world record.

According to the Cabinet, more than 60 types of agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan are currently exported to over 80 countries worldwide. To facilitate exports, the following enterprises have been included in official registries:

EAEU countries — 462 enterprises;

China — 37 enterprises;

Uzbekistan — 45 enterprises;

Turkey — 12 enterprises.

These companies successfully deliver their products to international markets.

The government’s report also includes updates on the construction of water management facilities, canal repairs, irrigation systems, pasture restoration, and other measures.