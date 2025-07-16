Construction of 9 "smart" greenhouses to be completed in Kyrgyzstan by autumn

Kyrgyzstan intends to provide itself with vegetable seeds. The Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
According to it, nine «smart» greenhouses are being built to achieve these goals. The main goals are to reduce dependence on imported vegetable seeds, strengthen local production, create a sustainable system for providing vegetable seeds by improving quality and developing breeding infrastructure.
The opening of the center is scheduled for September 2025. The total cost of the project is $3,485 million.