Construction of 9 "smart" greenhouses to be completed in Kyrgyzstan by autumn

Kyrgyzstan intends to provide itself with vegetable seeds. The Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, nine «smart» greenhouses are being built to achieve these goals. The main goals are to reduce dependence on imported vegetable seeds, strengthen local production, create a sustainable system for providing vegetable seeds by improving quality and developing breeding infrastructure.

In addition, onion, Korean pepper and cucumber seeds are being actively tested at the Educational and Scientific Center for Vegetable Seed Production of the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University named after Skryabin. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev visited it today.

The opening of the center is scheduled for September 2025. The total cost of the project is $3,485 million.
