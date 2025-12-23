Kyrgyz national team wins 8 medals at Kazakhstan International Go Cup

The national team of Kyrgyzstan successfully competed at the Kazakhstan Go Cup in Astana, winning eight medals out of 12 possible. The Go Federation reported to 24.kg news agency.

Eleven athletes represented the country at the tournament.

«This year’s Kazakhstan Cup was a highly competitive tournament, especially in the masters’ category, where the prizes were awarded in the final round,» the Federation noted.

The performances of Ernur Emilyev and Nursaid Sharshenov, who defeated second-dan opponents, deserve special mention, confirming the high level of skill of Kyrgyzstani players.

Go is recognized as an official sport in Kyrgyzstan and is actively developing among children and adults. National championships and international tournaments are held.