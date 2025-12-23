Kyrgyz national team wins 8 medals at Kazakhstan International Go Cup

The national team of Kyrgyzstan successfully competed at the Kazakhstan Go Cup in Astana, winning eight medals out of 12 possible. The Go Federation reported to 24.kg news agency.
Eleven athletes represented the country at the tournament.
«This year’s Kazakhstan Cup was a highly competitive tournament, especially in the masters’ category, where the prizes were awarded in the final round,» the Federation noted.
Go is recognized as an official sport in Kyrgyzstan and is actively developing among children and adults. National championships and international tournaments are held.
Go is an ancient strategy board game that originated over 4,000 years ago in China. Two players alternately place black and white stones on the board, aiming to capture as much territory as possible and surround their opponent’s stones.
Go is valued for its simple rules and depth of strategy—the number of possible combinations in the game exceeds the number of atoms in the universe.