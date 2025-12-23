20:12
USD 87.45
EUR 103.06
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyz national team wins 8 medals at Kazakhstan International Go Cup

The national team of Kyrgyzstan successfully competed at the Kazakhstan Go Cup in Astana, winning eight medals out of 12 possible. The Go Federation reported to 24.kg news agency.

Eleven athletes represented the country at the tournament.

«This year’s Kazakhstan Cup was a highly competitive tournament, especially in the masters’ category, where the prizes were awarded in the final round,» the Federation noted.

The performances of Ernur Emilyev and Nursaid Sharshenov, who defeated second-dan opponents, deserve special mention, confirming the high level of skill of Kyrgyzstani players.

Go is recognized as an official sport in Kyrgyzstan and is actively developing among children and adults. National championships and international tournaments are held.

Go is an ancient strategy board game that originated over 4,000 years ago in China. Two players alternately place black and white stones on the board, aiming to capture as much territory as possible and surround their opponent’s stones.

Go is valued for its simple rules and depth of strategy—the number of possible combinations in the game exceeds the number of atoms in the universe.
link: https://24.kg/english/355721/
views: 90
Print
Related
International Freeride Tournament to be held in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador leads international team to victory at UN Cup
Kyrgyzstani Kalybek Arzykul uulu to participate in Pancrase 359
Issyk-Kul region to host Muras National Horse Racing Tournament
Muras friendly futsal tournament to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis win bronze medal at trampoline tournament
International Astronomy Tournament for schoolchildren held in Cholpon-Ata
Charity Jiu-Jitsu Tournament to take place in Kant
Young cyclists from Bishkek take 11 prize places at international tournament
Winners of sniping competition announced in Osh city
Popular
Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025 Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025
Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek ranked among top 3 most polluted cities in terms of air quality Bishkek ranked among top 3 most polluted cities in terms of air quality
23 December, Tuesday
20:04
Zhogorku Kenesh committees approve draft budget for 2026-2027 in three readings Zhogorku Kenesh committees approve draft budget for 202...
19:55
Kyrgyzstan begins export of seeds to Japan and Russia in 2025
19:44
Kyrgyz national team wins 8 medals at Kazakhstan International Go Cup
18:14
Toktogul and Kievskaya Streets to become one-way again in Bishkek
16:27
All villages in Kyrgyzstan should be provided with drinking water by 2030