Issyk-Kul region to host Muras National Horse Racing Tournament

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic invites residents and guests of the country to the National Horse Racing Tournament Muras, which will be held on July 26 at the central hippodrome in Issyk-Kul region.

This large-scale event will serve as a vivid embodiment of the spirit of Manas epic, the legendary figures of Ak-Kula and Taitoru, the bravery of horsemen, and the power of national memory. The tournament will unite traditional horse racing, ethnic elements, and a vibrant concert program.

Visitors can look forward to:

  • Thrilling horse races,
  • Competitions among batyrs,
  • An ethnic fashion show recreating the ancient nomadic culture,
  • Performances by stars of Kyrgyz pop music.

Admission is free. Organizers recommend arriving early, as seating is limited.
