International Freeride Tournament to be held in Kyrgyzstan

An International Freeride Tournament will take place in Kyrgyzstan from January 15 to 17, 2026, at the site of the under-construction Ala-Too Resort ski complex. The press service of the state enterprise reported.

Skiers and snowboarders from around 20 countries are expected to take part in the competition. The tournament will open on January 15 at Karakol ski base, where athletes will participate in training runs and safety sessions. The main competitions are scheduled for January 16 at the new resort site.

The event will feature several categories, including beginners, professionals, and women.

Organizers note that the tournament aims to promote Kyrgyzstan as an international winter tourism destination, develop extreme sports, and create a platform for experience exchange between local and international athletes.
