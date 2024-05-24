01:10
USD 87.99
EUR 95.37
RUB 0.97
English

Muras friendly futsal tournament to be held in Bishkek

Traditional friendly tournament Muras will be held in Bishkek on May 25-26. At least 16 teams gathered from representatives of various fields will participate in it. Website of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

The teams Kyrgyz Respublikasynyn Presidentinin Komandasy, Zhogorku Kenesh, Kozomol, Aimaktar, Den-sooluk, Koopsuzduk, Femida, Elchiler, Sport Cheberleri, Journalister, Onor, ​​Bilim, Dostuk, Dinamo, Yiman, Banktar Zhana Business will take part.

The tournament will be held at the Gazprom health and fitness complex and the Kaba Uluu Kozhomkul Sports Palace. Broadcasts of the games will be available live on KTRK Sport and ElTR TV channels.

Anyone can also freely attend the matches of the Muras tournament.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov also took part in previous tournaments, and became the top scorer of the tournament several times.
link: https://24.kg/english/294976/
views: 285
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team loses to Afghanistan
Asian Futsal Cup: National team of Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Tajikistan
Asian Futsal Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s team defeats team from Japan
National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeats team from Myanmar
Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team plays two friendly matches with Uzbekistan
CAFA Tournament: Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan takes third place
CAFA Tournament: Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran
CAFA tournament: Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan
125 teams take part in Nariste traditional futsal tournament
Popular
Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings
Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek
Citizens of Pakistan try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh border Citizens of Pakistan try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Pakistani Foreign Minister visits compatriot injured in brawl in Bishkek Pakistani Foreign Minister visits compatriot injured in brawl in Bishkek
24 May, Friday
17:49
Kyrgyz Pochtasy takes 29th place in world ranking Kyrgyz Pochtasy takes 29th place in world ranking
17:07
Muras friendly futsal tournament to be held in Bishkek
16:35
Summer tourist season to be officially opened in Kyrgyzstan on June 7-8
16:23
State center for assistance to violence victims opened in Bishkek
15:51
Bishkek hosts meeting of heads of CIS special services (photos)